Former Premier League Referee Mark Clattenburg Claims Both Spurs Penalties Were Wrongly Awarded

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has claimed that both of the penalties awarded to Tottenham in Sunday's controversial draw to Liverpool should not have been. 

Spurs were awarded their first penalty in the 87th minute, when Karius was adjudged to have brought down Harry Kane. Kane's subsequent effort was saved by the German stopper and Liverpool looked to have won it when Salah struck late on. 

More controversy then ensued, however, when, after deliberating with his linesman, referee John Moss awarded Tottenham their second penalty of the game seconds from time, which Kane scored to rescue a point for his side. 

Regarding the first penalty incident, Clattenburg wrote in the Times: "It shouldn’t have been a penalty because it was offside, but Kane didn’t dive. Loris Karius just caught him — there wasn’t much contact but there was some — and the Liverpool goalkeeper’s reaction says it all. 


"He immediately put his head to the turf. He knew he’d made a terrible error. If there had been no contact he’d have leapt up immediately and accused Kane of cheating."

Regarding Moss' call to award the second penalty, Clattenburg wrote: "This a tough decision. I believe that there is a suspicion of offside in the build up to the penalty. The ball is touched by Fernando Llorente and into Érik Lamela, who is fractionally offside in my opinion.


"As we have seen with VAR now, offside is a matter of fact and no benefit is given to the attacking team. Therefore, the penalty should not have been allowed. 


"Once the offside is missed, It looks as though Virgil van Dijk goes to kick the ball and then tries to pull away his leg, but there is a still a bit of contact. It is a soft penalty, but not definitely a wrong call.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I can see why Moss didn’t originally give it and I was surprised Smart flagged it as a penalty. It is rare and very brave for an assistant referee to do that when it seemed like a 50-50 call. 

"In that situation, I would have wanted some discussion and for the assistant to tell me what he had seen," Clattenburg revealed. 

"I would then make a decision. Once the assistant’s flag has gone up, Moss is bound to give it as he has got to publicly support his colleague." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters