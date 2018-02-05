Gremio President Claims Barça Target Arthur Will Stay in Brazil for Rest of 2018

February 05, 2018

Barcelona have been told by Gremio that they will have to wait unitl December, if they are to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur.

When speaking to UOL Sport, Gremio club president Romildo Bolzan Jr said: ''At this moment it's [transfer talks] stopped, but I can tell you that all the ideas are Arthur will stay with us until December.

''All parties agree that it is more or less agreed that Arthur will stay until the end of 2018 if the negotiations are completed. I repeat, if they are completed.''

The promising 21-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several months now, and the Catalan club will be frustrated by the fact they will now have to wait another 10. 

The Brazilian was pictured wearing a Barcelona shirt in December when meeting with representatives, and this angered his current club Gremio. However, Barcelona were quick to apologise in order to stay on good terms with the club, and remain hopeful of securing the signing of Arthur in the future. 

Despite his lack of experience and a reported release clause of £50m, Barca remain very keen on the defensive midfielder. They see him as a long term replacement for Sergio Busquets, who is admittedly reaching the twilight of his career.

