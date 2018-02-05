Harry Kane Reveals Heartbreak at Arsenal Rejection & Getting His Revenge Against the Gunners

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has recalled the journey he took after being rejected from Arsenal's youth squad to leading the way as Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top Premier League goalscorer. 

The 24-year-old secured his 100th English top-flight goal on Sunday during his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield. However, had it not been for one day in hometown Chingford, things could have been a lot different. 

"So one day when I was eight years old, I was walking to the park with my dad, and he said, right out of the blue, “I’ve got to tell you something,”" the England international wrote for The Players' Tribune

"I said, “Yeah, what is it?”

"Then I remember he put his arm around my shoulder, and he said, “Well, Harry … Arsenal have released you.”

"I can’t really recall what I felt in that moment. To be honest — I don’t even think I really knew what it meant. I was too young. But I do remember how my father reacted, and how it made me feel. He didn’t criticise me. He didn’t criticise Arsenal. He didn’t even look especially bothered by it at all. He just said, “Don’t worry, Harry. We’ll work harder — and we’ll go on and we’ll find another club, alright?”"

Following that point, Kane spent his youth years with local clubs, Watford and then finally onto Tottenham's academy. 

However, following loan spells at Millwall, Leicester City and Norwich City, the frontman was finally afforded his chance at White Hart Lane, and had particular motivation when it came to facing off against Arsenal, who, back as an eight-year-old, did not see the Englishman holding a future in the game. 

"For me, the rejection is the best thing that ever happened to me", he added. "When I was lacing my up boots for my first start in the North London derby back in 2015, I had a flashback to when I was 11, playing against Arsenal’s youth team. It was like déjà vu. 

"We were in the tunnel, and I thought, “O.K. Took me 12 years. But we’ll see who was right and who was wrong.”

"I scored two that day, and the winner in the 86th minute was something that I’d never even dream of visualising before a match. It was a header — probably the best header I’ve ever scored — and that feeling when it hit the back of the net … I’ve never felt a rush like that in my whole career.

"I remember walking round the pitch after the final whistle … and clapping to the fans … and it felt like, Well — I told you so.


"It wasn’t just about Arsenal. It’s a little deeper than that. It was about proving something to myself, and to my family — who believed in me every step of the way."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters