Injuries May Cause Both Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll to Miss the Rest of the Season

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

West Ham will be without both Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll for the remainder of the season, according to reports. 

Obiang suffered a knee injury in the 2-0 defeat to Wigan on January 27th, and has since undergone surgery on a grade 3 tear to the medial ligament as reported by Football London

The injury is likely to see the Spanish midfielder miss the rest of the season, with it likely that he will not recover in time for the final game against Everton at the London Stadium. 

The news was confirmed by Twitter user ExWHUemployee, who is known to be able to provide some inside information on the Hammers. When asked for an injury update on Obiang the account answered: 

"..It's about 3 months which pretty much end [sic] his season."

The same twitter account also gave an update on striker Andy Carroll, who has been out for the last four Premier League games with an ankle injury. 

When asked about the 29-year-old's current injury, the user replied: "Season as well I think."

Carroll has had his fair share of injuries during his career, and it seems like the latest will keep him out for a sustained period. The English international has only played 14 games in all competitions this season, scoring just two goals. 

West Ham have an ever growing injury list, with Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Edimilson Fernandes and Winston Reid all struggling with injury, although the latter was included on the bench for the Hammers last outing at Brighton. 

West Ham will have to cope without Obiang and Carroll for their running. They currently sit in 12th position in the Premier League, just three points from the relegation zone. 

