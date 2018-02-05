Inter Target Flattered by Interest & Names the Former Nerazzurri Star He 'Learned So Much' From

Racing Club forward Lautaro Martinez had admitted that he is flattered by speculation linking him with Serie A giants Inter, but has insisted that his "head and mind" remain with the 14th-placed Superliga side.

According to AS, Inter have won the race fort the Argentine's signature, with the player expected to switch to San Siro in the summer. The 20-year-old is said to have cost the Italian giants just £10.5m plus performance-related bonuses - even though he is said to have had a £15m release clause.

Lautaro Martínez with a hat-trick. ~€25 million looking like a steal for @inter right now. — Juan G. Arango (@JuanG_Arango) February 5, 2018

Martinez, who has scored seven times in just 11 caps for Argentina at Under-20 level, was thought to be interesting a number of clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, the Inter connection seems to have given the Nerazzurri the edge - with former player Diego Milito having partnered up with Martinez in Argentina.





Martinez told Goal that he's a big fan of the former Inter forward, who helped the Nerazzurri win the Champions League in 2010: “I learned so much from Milito. I’m almost embarrassed when speaking to him and Lisandro Lopez.

“We all know the kind of player Diego was. He really helps you off the field and with advice in the locker room too."

Speaking after Sunday's 4-0 victory, the 20-year-old, who scored his first hat-trick in the game, admitted that Inter's interest has served as extra motivation.

“Undoubtedly it pushes you to keep working and improving,” he was quoted as saying after the game by Football Italia. “However, I’ll say it again: my head and mind are here. I try to show that every weekend and I always train to improve."



