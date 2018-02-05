Jack Cork Hails Burnley's Positive Attitude Following Impressive Draw Versus Manchester City

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has hailed the Clarets' 'never say die' attitude following an impressive 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders, Manchester City, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Sean Dyche's side became just the fourth side to take points off Pep Guardiola's footballing juggernaut, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson's second half goal cancelling out an excellent opener from City's Brazilian full back, Danilo.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

So far this season Burnley have far exceeded many people's expectations, with the Clarets tipped by many for relegation however, they have shown their quality and resilience in many occasions this season, and it is that attitude that Jack Cork attributed to the draw against Manchester City.

“Burnley is known for that spirit and that never say die attitude,” Cork explained. “We showed that (on Saturday) because it would have been easy for our heads to drop and maybe go 2-0 down like we have done in previous games against Manchester City. To finish off like that, being the team on top, is a great way to do it.”

Burnley have performed admirably against other members of the Premier League's top six this season, only losing out to Manchester United and Liverpool at Turf Moor as a result of an injury time goal, although they did manage to pick up a draw in the away fixture against both sides.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Although the hosts were under the cosh for much of the game against City, they were able to finish the game strongly, picking up what was viewed as a long overdue result against the Premier League's top six at Turf Moor.





“We didn’t give up after going 1-0 down. We kept going, kept plugging away and we had a lot of good chances in the second half for a good 20 minutes,” Cork said.

“We were on top and I think a point was deserved in the end. We worked hard throughout the whole game and didn’t let our heads go down.

“It’s a massive point. We’ve been on a run without a win for a while, we’ve played a lot of big teams with Man United, Liverpool, we’ve had a tough run so to it’s good to come away with a point at home and now we’ll look forward to some big fixtures coming up which are really important for us.

“We’ve been unlucky at home against the bigger teams. We were due that one.”

Burnley's next game comes against a resurgent Swansea side at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with Carlos Carvalhal looking to continue the Swans' push towards the top end of the table.