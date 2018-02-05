Juan Mata Commemorates the Flowers of Manchester on the 60th Anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has taken to his personal blog on JuanMata8.com to remember the 23 people, including eight members of the famous Busby Babes, who lost their lives in Munich on 6th February 1958.

The Red Devils paid tribute to the victims of the air disaster ahead of their clash against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, producing a special edition match programme, a pin badge and a commemorative book about the disaster, all of which were given out to fans for free, as well as holding a minutes silence before kick off.

Manchester United ran out 2-0 winners against David Wagner's Terriers with goals coming from Romelu Lukaku and new marquee signing Alexis Sanchez.





Following the victory, in his weekly blog, Juan Mata dedicated the victory to the victims of the air crash and their families, writing: "When you have a painful defeat like the one we had by mid-week in London, against Tottenham, all you want is for the next game to start as soon as possible.

"We needed to show the character of the team and to react in front of our fans in order to go back to the winning path. And so we did. I think it was a complete performance, one of those days when the game is under your control, and we managed to close it in time to add the three points. I hope we can do the same against Newcastle this coming weekend.

"We really enjoyed ourselves on the pitch, especially during the second half, and eventually we could dedicate the victory to the victims (and their families) of that fateful day in Munich."

The Spanish midfielder went on to memorialise those who had their live affected by the Munich air disaster. "But the day that is absolutely shown in red on this week’s calendar is this Tuesday, a day that marks the 60th anniversary of the air disaster," Mata wrote.





"As I said above in the headline, the victims will never be forgotten, they will always be remembered and will be a part of United’s history forever. The passion, determination and courage shown by the club to carry on in those horrible moments have left an indelible mark forever.





"The “Flowers of Manchester” will always be with us. By the way, the minute of silence before our game was simply spectacular… It is because of this kind of things that this club is so special."





Manchester United's next game comes against Newcatsle United at St James' Park on Sunday, with the Red Devils looking to attempt to keep the pressure on city rivals Manchester City, who currently lead the Premier League by 13 points.