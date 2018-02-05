Jupp Heynckes Labels James Rodriguez a 'Godsend' Following Another Impressive Bayern Munich Outing

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has branded loan star James Rodriguez a "godsend" following yet another impressive showing from the attacker during his side's 2-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz on Saturday. 

Frank Ribery opened the scoring shortly after the half hour mark. However, a minute before the break the Colombia international put the game out of sight for the relegation struggling hosts with a stunning chested-down volley to help maintain the Bavarians' healthy lead at the peak of the German top flight. 

The 26-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena in the summer on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid after gradually falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, despite initially impressing following his €80m move from Monaco on the back of an immense global emergence at the 2014 World Cup. 

However, although struggling to make an impact under the stewardship of Carlo Ancelotti at the start of the season, since the Italian's exit, Rodriguez has found the form of his former self, and Heynckes is only too grateful to be the one reaping the rewards. 

"In his current form, obviously James is a godsend for Bayern," Heynckes told reporters at his pre-match news conference ahead of Tuesday's DFB-Pokal clash with Paderborn, as quoted by Goal

"It's not easy, in another country with a different culture, a different mentality and he is doing very well, playing at a very high level, but he can do it better.

"It was well known that James was no longer satisfied in Madrid. He didn't get the time that such a player deserves, and then it is logical to get the player in. James is an instant hit.

"How he acts and integrates, how he laughs again and is relaxed... He has arrived and is happy in Munich."

