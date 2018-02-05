Jurgen Klopp Claims Referee Jon Moss Admitted Penalty 'Mistake' After Tottenham Draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that referee Jon Moss admitted a mistake in awarding the first Tottenham penalty during Sunday's thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield.

It's been little over a week since VAR dominated in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to West Brom in the FA Cup, with Klopp questioning the efficiency of the system. However the German might have been in favour of the technology on Sunday after two controversial penalty decisions went against his side.

The Reds looked to be on the verge of securing a hard-fought win against Spurs when Victor Wanyama smashed a half-volley past Loris Karius from 25 yards; setting up one of the most entertaining climaxes to a Premier League match in recent history.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Minutes later Spurs were awarded with a controversial spot-kick after Harry Kane was brought down by Karius, following a blunder of a clearance from Dejan Lovren. Jon Moss went to the assistant referee to confer on whether Kane was offside. However, the penalty was awarded.





The English international stepped up and hit a dubious effort down the middle, easily denied by the Liverpool keeper.





The tables turned again after Mohamed Salah bagged his brace with a sensational solo goal late on, but minutes later - deep into stoppage time - Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to have fouled Erik Lamela.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Kane bagged his 100th Premier League goal from his second spot kick, handing a share of the spoils to the visitors much to the chagrin of Klopp and the Liverpool fans.





The Liverpool boss was left fuming at the decision at the death and scoured the officials on the day, claiming in his post-match interview: "I'm not allowed to go in the [referees'] room for half an hour after the game.





"The first thing after the whistle he [Jon Moss] comes to me and says he made a mistake, clear offside, unbelievable. I don't know what they [the officials] were discussing."





Virgil van Dijk also condemned both penalty decisions in the game and claimed Kane 'dived'. However, ex-Premier League referee Graham Poll insisted Moss officiated the game well.