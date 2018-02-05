Leicester City Star Marc Albrighton Hits Out at Media for Their Part in Riyad Mahrez Saga

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton has hit out at the media regarding their part in the reported falling out between Riyad Mahrez and the Leicester squad following the Algerian's failed move to Manchester City on deadline day.

Mahrez was subject to a bid from the league leaders, and it seemed as though the Algerian finally sealed his move away from the club, however the deal broke down.





Following the aftermath of the failed transfer, Mahrez failed to turn up to training and was left out of the Leicester squad that drew against Swansea City at the weekend.

Speaking about the subject, Albrighton hit out at the media and claimed that rumors of a rift between the players and Mahrez was untrue, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

"Obviously the media isn’t helping matters. We saw this before from when Claudio (Ranieri) was relieved of his duties last season, stories will get made up. They’re far from the truth and we just have to deal with it.





"We can’t come out and argue with anyone, we just have to get on with our football and do our job. I’ve seen a few stories saying the players were angry and it’s far from the truth."

Riyad Mahrez is understandably upset. But he’s paid very well to play for Leicester City. That’s what he should be doing. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 5, 2018

The whereabouts of the Algerian is still reportedly unknown, and the Foxes seemed to miss their star man as they dropped two points against struggling Swansea.





Despite the gloom, one bright spark for Leicester is new star Fousseni Diabate who showed glimpses of his incredible ability at the weekend, and with Mahrez seemingly out the door Leicester could well have already found a replacement for the Algerian.





Up next for Leicester is a trip to face Manchester City on Saturday, a game in which Mahrez would have hoped to be his first for the Citizens.