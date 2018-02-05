Liverpool Fans Dig Into Sadio Mane After Severely Underperforming During Spurs Draw

February 05, 2018

Liverpool fans were back to their old selves again this weekend: taking to Twitter to criticise the performance of one of their players after their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.


After a brilliant start, during which Mohamed Salah scored after just three minutes, Tottenham came very much back into the game in the second half.

Victor Wanyama’s thunderbolt pulled it back level before Salah nicked on in the 90th minute and seemingly gave Liverpool the win, before Harry Kane’s 94th minute penalty shared the points for both sides.

But as well as bemoaning the late penalty decision, fans have also taken issue with Sadio Mane, after the Senegalese winger had a very poor display compared to his usual form.

His performance (or lack thereof) saw him yanked off on the hour mark by boss Jurgen Klopp to be replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As you can see below, Liverpool fans were none too impressed by his shift:

