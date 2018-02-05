Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Picked Up a New Nickname Following His Wondergoal Against Spurs

Following Liverpool's dramatic 2-2 draw against Spurs on Sunday, fans took to social media to praise a brilliant display from Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian winger scored his 20th and 21st Premier League goals of the season.

Despite the game becoming mired in controversy following two contentious penalty decisions from Jon Moss and his linesman, Salah was still the match's standout performer, with an excellent performance culminating in a sensational injury time goal.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Following Harry Kane's first penalty being saved by Loris Karius and with the score locked at 1-1, Trent Alexander Arnold launched a counter-attack only for Spurs' goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to clear the ball for a throw in.

From the subsequent throw in Salah produced an unbelievable piece of skill, culminating in an emphatic finish to seemingly seal a late win for the Reds.

A sensational individual goal by anyone's standards, the skill and balance on display evoked comparisons between the Egyptian winger and none other than Barcelona's Lionel Messi, spawning yet another nickname for the pharaoh of Egypt.