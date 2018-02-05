Man Utd Interested in Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic as Jose Mourinho Targets Midfield Additions

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Manchester United are interested in completing a transfer that would see Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic join in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Manchester club could be short of midfield options come the end of the season when Michael Carrick hangs up his boots, and with Marouane Fellaini's future up in the air, manager Jose Mourinho has said he wants to focus on the centre of the park when the transfer window re-opens in the summer. 

Kovacic has struggled for regular starts at the Bernabeu this season, and the midfielder is now being linked with a move away from Spain.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

After joining the club for around £28m from Inter in 2015, Kovacic will have hoped that by now, he would have established himself as one of Real Madrid's key men in the middle. 

However, this has not been the case, and the Croatian has made just seven La Liga appearances this season. Kovacic is only 23-years-old, and may well be keen on a move to Old Trafford if it means he will get more opportunities to showcase his talents on a regular basis, according to AS (via the Manchester Evening News).

It is reported that United are not the only side keen on Kovacic, with Juventus, Inter and Tottenham also reportedly interested in his signature.

However, AS also claim that Real Madrid are not keen to sell Kovacic, despite not giving him many minutes this season and it could take a huge transfer fee to pry him away from the Spanish capital.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters