Maurizio Sarri Plays Down Chelsea Links as Napoli Chairman Plans Fresh Contract Talks

S.S.C. Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that talks surrounding a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo will be done by proxy as the 59-year-old wants to "focus on other issues" amidst interest from Chelsea.

Sarri's high-flying Napoli host Lazio on Friday and the Ciucciarelli will be hoping they can maintain their spot at the top of the Serie A table ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in midweek.





It is understood that Sarri has a £7m release clause in his contract in Naples, something which club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to make sure Chelsea don't activate.

Dries Mertens appreciation tweet. Maurizio Sarri’s decision to transition him into a CF must qualify as one of the smarter decisions ever made.



52 goals and 22 assists in 58 games since. Truly incredible.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cY5i5gGRcB — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 4, 2018

(You may also like Juventus Chief Hits Back at Napoli President as War of Words Escalates Over Alleged 'Bias')





"I can't meet anyone on Friday, as we have a game on Saturday," Sarri told Mediaset Premium (via the Independent).





"I want to focus on other issues right now, so someone will meet with the president over the next few days and listen to the proposal on my behalf.

"There's no problem between Aurelio and me, so it's not an issue."

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Napoli have been in outstanding form this season and appear to be the only side in Italy that will offer Juventus a title challenge.

Despite only being one point ahead of Massimiliano Allegri's side, Napoli are already 14 points clear of third-placed Lazio in the Serie A table.





The Ciucciarelli meet Juventus in the league for the second time at the end of April in what could prove to be the deciding match in the race for the Scudetto.