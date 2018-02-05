Maurizio Sarri Plays Down Chelsea Links as Napoli Chairman Plans Fresh Contract Talks

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

S.S.C. Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that talks surrounding a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo will be done by proxy as the 59-year-old wants to "focus on other issues" amidst interest from Chelsea.

Sarri's high-flying Napoli host Lazio on Friday and the Ciucciarelli will be hoping they can maintain their spot at the top of the Serie A table ahead of their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig in midweek.


It is understood that Sarri has a £7m release clause in his contract in Naples, something which club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to make sure Chelsea don't activate.

(You may also like Juventus Chief Hits Back at Napoli President as War of Words Escalates Over Alleged 'Bias')


"I can't meet anyone on Friday, as we have a game on Saturday," Sarri told Mediaset Premium (via the Independent).


"I want to focus on other issues right now, so someone will meet with the president over the next few days and listen to the proposal on my behalf.

"There's no problem between Aurelio and me, so it's not an issue."

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Napoli have been in outstanding form this season and appear to be the only side in Italy that will offer Juventus a title challenge.

Despite only being one point ahead of Massimiliano Allegri's side, Napoli are already 14 points clear of third-placed Lazio in the Serie A table. 


The Ciucciarelli meet Juventus in the league for the second time at the end of April in what could prove to be the deciding match in the race for the Scudetto.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters