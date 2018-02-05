Milan's Suso Takes Aim at Former Coach: ''We Work Much Better With Gattuso Than Montella''

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

AC Milan winger Suso scored a stunning goal in their 1-1 draw away to Udinese on Sunday, which extended the Rossoneri's unbeaten run, but after the game he took a swipe at previous manager Vincenzo Montella by declaring: “We work much better with Gennaro Gattuso and it shows.”

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Despite taking a 9th-minute lead at Udinese's Dacia Arena and then seeing Davide Calabria sent off in the 68th minute, the Italian giants managed to hold on for a draw even though a fortunate double ricochet for the home side to equalise late on. 

Explaining his magnificent strike and the difference Gattuso has made since his appointment as Milan's Head Coach the Spanish international told Sky Sports Italia (reported via Football Italia): ''I turned, I saw the ball and decided to just hit it. This was a good goal, similar to the one I scored against Napoli.

''I hadn’t found the net in a while, but we are working much better with Gattuso and it shows. You can tell we are another team on the field. He has a very similar method to Gian Piero Gasperini, who I worked with at Genoa, so I like it a lot. The coach works based on the players at his disposal and consequently forms a team. I play very well with him."

The point sees Milan maintain their position in Serie A's top 8; they have gradually closed the gap on those above them in recent weeks. The news for Montella was less encouraging as his Sevilla side were comfortably dispatched 5-1 by Eibar, although they remain in La Liga's top 6.  

