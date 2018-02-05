Mohamed Salah Draws Comparisons With Lionel Messi After Superb Solo Goal Against Spurs

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continues to stake his claim as Premier League player of the season after another excellent showing against Tottenham Hotspur. 

The Egyptian bagged both the goals for the Reds in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Spurs, with Salah's second of the night drawing comparisons with the best footballer in the world. Speaking to Sky Sports in their post-match analysis, former Red Jamie Carragher said he saw glimpses of Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Salah's excellent second goal. 

With the game heading for a 1-1 draw, Salah dribbled and skipped past three Tottenham defenders before chipping the ball over an charging Hugo Lloris to bury the ball in the top of the Spurs net. 

"The only [other] man who can score that goal is Messi," said Carragher after the match (via the Daily Mail). "If you think of Messi scoring goals, that's what he does in the tight areas and dinks it over the goalkeeper."

(You may also be interested in Mo Salah Makes Young Fan's Day Despite Crushing Late Kane Penalty in Draw With Tottenham)


Salah now has 21 Premier League goals for the season, Liverpool's top scorer for the term. His first goal, latching onto a sloppy back-pass from Eric Dier to finish past Lloris, meant that Salah was the quickest player to ever score 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool. 


Signing for a relatively small fee of £37.8m from Roma last summer, Salah has quickely proved that he was worth every penny. Carragher's fellow pundit Graeme Souness has similar praise for the Egyptian: 

"There is so much to admire about this," said Souness. "His strength, his change of direction and his low centre of gravity. If you look at Salah, he can resist a challenge. He looks to have really powerful thighs. He can change direction very quickly."

Unfortunately for Salah, his sublime goal was not the defining moment of the match. After surely winning the game for Liverpool, the Reds conceded a penalty in the dying moments of added-time after Virgil van Dijk was seen to accidentally kick Erik Lamela. Harry Kane finished from the spot to earn Spurs a point. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters