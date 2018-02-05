Mohamed Salah Draws Comparisons With Lionel Messi After Superb Solo Goal Against Spurs

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah continues to stake his claim as Premier League player of the season after another excellent showing against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Egyptian bagged both the goals for the Reds in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Spurs, with Salah's second of the night drawing comparisons with the best footballer in the world. Speaking to Sky Sports in their post-match analysis, former Red Jamie Carragher said he saw glimpses of Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Salah's excellent second goal.

Quickest to 2️⃣0️⃣ @premierleague goals for #LFC:



♦️ Salah 25 games

♦️ Torres 27 games

♦️ Sturridge 27 games

♦️ Fowler 37 games

♦️ Owen 39 games pic.twitter.com/359m6kINGx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2018

With the game heading for a 1-1 draw, Salah dribbled and skipped past three Tottenham defenders before chipping the ball over an charging Hugo Lloris to bury the ball in the top of the Spurs net.

"The only [other] man who can score that goal is Messi," said Carragher after the match (via the Daily Mail). "If you think of Messi scoring goals, that's what he does in the tight areas and dinks it over the goalkeeper."

Salah really pushing De Bruyne for footballer of the year. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 4, 2018

(You may also be interested in Mo Salah Makes Young Fan's Day Despite Crushing Late Kane Penalty in Draw With Tottenham)





Salah now has 21 Premier League goals for the season, Liverpool's top scorer for the term. His first goal, latching onto a sloppy back-pass from Eric Dier to finish past Lloris, meant that Salah was the quickest player to ever score 20 Premier League goals for Liverpool.





Signing for a relatively small fee of £37.8m from Roma last summer, Salah has quickely proved that he was worth every penny. Carragher's fellow pundit Graeme Souness has similar praise for the Egyptian:

"There is so much to admire about this," said Souness. "His strength, his change of direction and his low centre of gravity. If you look at Salah, he can resist a challenge. He looks to have really powerful thighs. He can change direction very quickly."

Unfortunately for Salah, his sublime goal was not the defining moment of the match. After surely winning the game for Liverpool, the Reds conceded a penalty in the dying moments of added-time after Virgil van Dijk was seen to accidentally kick Erik Lamela. Harry Kane finished from the spot to earn Spurs a point.