'Nobody Is Coming Here': Jose Mourinho Insists He Won't Buy More Attacking Players This Summer

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is apparently content with his attacking options, despite the questions over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future, and has claimed he will not sign more forwards in the summer transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez, who scored on his Old Trafford debut in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, arrived from Arsenal in the January window and Mourinho is apparently convinced that the Chilean is the final piece of the puzzle for his side in terms of forward options.

“We have Alexis, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford,” Mourinho said, as quoted by the Mirror.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same.

"All of them apart from Lukaku can play from ­behind as the second striker."

Mourinho then joked with the gathered press that his words will come as a blow to them, as they will have to find something else to speculate on come the next transfer window.

“That’s why I say that it’s bad for you [the media] because you like to have things to write about, especially in the summer," he added.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But I don’t want attacking players, so don’t speak about attacking players who are coming here because nobody is coming here.”

It has long been speculated that United would move for another 'marquee' name in the summer with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo all tentatively linked. However, Mourinho's words seem to put an end to that speculation for now.

However, one of Mourinho current forward options future remains unclear, with some reports claiming that 36-year-old Ibrahimovic has already signed a deal to move to LA Galaxy in the summer.