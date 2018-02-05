'Nobody Is Coming Here': Jose Mourinho Insists He Won't Buy More Attacking Players This Summer

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho is apparently content with his attacking options, despite the questions over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future, and has claimed he will not sign more forwards in the summer transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez, who scored on his Old Trafford debut in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town, arrived from Arsenal in the January window and Mourinho is apparently convinced that the Chilean is the final piece of the puzzle for his side in terms of forward options.

“We have Alexis, [Romelu] Lukaku, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford,” Mourinho said, as quoted by the Mirror

Alex Morton/GettyImages

“Rashford can play on the left and the right, Alexis is exactly the same.

"All of them apart from Lukaku can play from ­behind as the second striker."

Mourinho then joked with the gathered press that his words will come as a blow to them, as they will have to find something else to speculate on come the next transfer window.

“That’s why I say that it’s bad for you [the media] because you like to have things to write about, especially in the summer," he added.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"But I don’t want attacking players, so don’t speak about attacking players who are coming here because nobody is coming here.”

It has long been speculated that United would move for another 'marquee' name in the summer with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo all tentatively linked. However, Mourinho's words seem to put an end to that speculation for now.

However, one of Mourinho current forward options future remains unclear, with some reports claiming that 36-year-old Ibrahimovic has already signed a deal to move to LA Galaxy in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters