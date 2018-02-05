Nul Points: Tottenham's Dele Alli Statistically Becomes the Worst Diver in the Premier League

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is statistically the worst Premier League player at diving since his top flight debut back in 2015, it has been revealed following on from the midfielder's yellow card for simulation in the 69th minute against Liverpool.

It was a manic 15 minutes at Anfield on Sunday evening that saw one of the most thrilling matches of the Premier League season close in a 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Tottenham.

After being handed the lead after only three minutes via Mohamed Salah, Liverpool were pulled back to 1-1 when Spurs' Victor Wanyama hit a screamer in the 80th minute. 

From then on, carnage ensued. Salah regained the Reds' lead in the 90th minute - after Harry Kane had missed a penalty that would've put Spurs ahead - only for another spot kick to be given in the 95th minute; this time being successfully converted by Kane, levelling the scoreline for full-time.

However, it could've all been so different had Alli managed to deceive the referee when chasing an equaliser earlier on.

The England international took to the ground when confronted by Andrew Robertson in the box, and in fairness to Alli, he did get back up on his feet and seem to hold his hands up to the ref, as if to say "I deserve that yellow".

It does now give him a new accolade, though. Since his debut in the 2015/16 season, Alli has received more cards (3) for diving than any other player. 

In ways, he will be thankful of the referee's decision to brandish the card; as this will mean there can be no retrospective action, from which he would receive a two match ban for the dive.

Dele Alli is the worst player in the Premier League at diving - which shows that his reputation for simulation is rather well deserved.

