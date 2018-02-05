Ousmane Dembele Drops Major Hint That Antoine Griezmann is Going to Be a Barcelona Player

French forward Ousmane Dembele reportedly claimed he knows which player is moving closer every day to joining him at Barcelona, according to donbalon.

The transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona is apparently 90% done and Barcelona star Dembele is already welcoming his fellow French international into the team. The 20-year-old has a close friendship with Griezmann and has told his teammates that they will be playing alongside the Atletico star next season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Barcelona are expected to have to pay £88.2million to get their man in the summer and the 26-year-old is confident that the transfer will go through as he is reportedly already looking for a house in Barcelona.

Griezmann has scored seven goals in 19 appearances so far in La Liga this season, however, tensions are building between the player and the Atletico fans.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Goal reported that, in Atletico's game against Valencia on Sunday, "The attacker was met with whistles and jeers from the home side and did not take too kindly to the reaction.

"Griezmann immediately looked up at the fans, kicked the ball away and remonstrated with those jeering him."