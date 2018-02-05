Ousmane Dembele Drops Major Hint That Antoine Griezmann is Going to Be a Barcelona Player

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

French forward Ousmane Dembele reportedly claimed he knows which player is moving closer every day to joining him at  Barcelona, according to donbalon.

The transfer of Antoine Griezmann from  Atletico Madrid to Barcelona is apparently 90% done and Barcelona star Dembele is already welcoming his fellow French international into the team. The 20-year-old has a close friendship with Griezmann and has told his teammates that they will be playing alongside the Atletico star next season. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Barcelona are expected to have to pay £88.2million to get their man in the summer and the 26-year-old is confident that the transfer will go through as he is reportedly already looking for a house in Barcelona.

Griezmann has scored seven goals in 19 appearances so far in La Liga this season, however, tensions are building between the player and the Atletico fans. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Goal reported that, in Atletico's game against Valencia on Sunday, "The attacker was met with whistles and jeers from the home side and did not take too kindly to the reaction. 

"Griezmann immediately looked up at the fans, kicked the ball away and remonstrated with those jeering him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters