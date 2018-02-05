PHOTOS: Images of Arsenal's Potential 2018/19 Home Kit Leaked Online

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

After Saturday's 5-1 decimation of Everton at the Emirates, the feeling amongst Gooners is one of excitement at the plethora of attacking talent on display.

A once prolific partnership looks to be rekindled in north London; as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang orchestrated the victory in their home debuts.

Now just five points from a top-four spot and with the Carabao Cup final on the horizon, the feeling is that Arsenal can have a positive end to the season and look to bigger and better things next term.


And what will we be wearing for these 'better' things? Well, Footy Headlines may have revealed the home kit we could see these players donning next year:

Image by Jamie Watts
Image by Jamie Watts

The Gunners' potential shirt is different from previous designs in two ways. Firstly, it looks as though the typical white trim is all but gone; with the side instead going with a heathered look of interwoven red material.


Second and most notable is the size of the Fly Emirates logo - which admittedly casts some doubt - as it features under the Arsenal club crest similar to this year's training shirts.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It could be the case that Footy Headlines have in-fact scooped images of the training kit for 2018/19. We'll simply have to wait and see.

