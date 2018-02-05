PHOTOS: Report Claims England Home Kit for Russia 2018 Has Been Leaked

In 128 days the world's footballing attention will be turning to Moscow as Russia kick off the 2018 World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia...a truly mouthwatering contest.

However, despite the rather underwhelming opening tie, and there still being over four months until that time, there is still plenty to get excited about during the build up.

Be it prepping yourself for a return to your childhood days when Panini stickers were life and death, nipping to the local Sainsbury's to purchase some car flags (please don't do that), or, of course, getting far too hyped about the latest kit launches, the World Cup offers an abundance of things to raise the heart rate, unless of course you're Northern Irish, Scottish or Welsh.

However, luckily for you, one of the aforementioned trio is upon us, as according to footyheadlines.com, as used by myfootballfactory on Twitter, the England home kit for the 2018 competition has been leaked...and basically, there's no difference.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 First official pictures of the England 2018 World Cup Home Kit!



Compared to the current strip donned during the 2016 European Championships and this year's summer tournament qualification process, the Three Lions crest seems to be a darker shade of blue, but still houses a silver star above it.

However, for those not keen on the blue-ish shoulder style from previous times, Nike have seemingly changed that for an all-white option, much like Real Madrid, although England fans will be hoping they don't replicate the form of Los Blancos' recent form too much in Russia.

But undoubtably the most notable alteration is the inclusion of the red stripe along the collar, which leads into a St George's cross on the back of the neck.

So, if you like your minimalist kits which offer zero imagination, this year's home strip is the one for you. Alternatively, if you didn't throw your current version in the bin after witnessing Roy Hodgson's side's succumbing at the hands of, I believe, the strongest team at the Euros two years ago in Iceland, a couple of Sharpies will probably do the trick.