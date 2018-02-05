Report Claims Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic Could Be Tempted by Lure of Champions League Football

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic could be tempted to quit San Siro in search of Champions League football next season, according to a report in Italy.

The 29-year old has been a long-term target of Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager keen to add strength in depth to his squad at Old Trafford.

Perisic is believed to be happy in Italy for now, but according to Calciomercato, the Croatian international could seek a swift exit from the Nerazzurri if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Perisic first emerged on United's radar last summer after a highly successful second season at Inter, where he scored 11 goals in 33 league appearances.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger has enjoyed a steady campaign this season as well, fuelling continued speculation regarding his future.



Should Inter fail to qualify for Europe's elite competition, United are expected to follow up their interest in Perisic with a hefty transfer bid in the summer.

However, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has publicly ruled out the signing of any more attacking players this summer, following the January arrival of of Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez. Whether the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic or other future circumstances changes his stance remains to be seen.

Inter currently sit fourth in the Serie A table, 15 points adrift of league leaders Napoli. The Milan giants made a superb start to the season under Luciano Spalletti, but despite losing only twice during the campaign, have fallen significantly off the pace after a series of draws over the festive period.