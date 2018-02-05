REVEALED: Transcript Between Officials Ahead of Spurs' First Penalty Decision Against Liverpool

The conversation that took place between Christian Eriksen, Emre Can and the two match officials involved in Tottenham's first penalty decision when they faced Liverpool on Sunday evening has been revealed, showing exactly how Spurs were awarded their first penalty.

Striker Harry Kane went on to miss the spot-kick in what was up there as one of the most thrilling Premier League games so far this season. Mohamed Salah's third minute opener kept the scoreline at 1-0 to the Reds right up until the 80th minute, when the match went into overdrive.

Victor Wanyama's screamer drew the visitors level at Anfield before Kane's chance to take the lead from 12 yards went begging. Salah then sent Liverpool 2-1 up in the 90th minute before Tottenham were awarded another penalty - this time being put home by Kane - tying the game for Spurs.

However, there was much debate surrounding the first penalty decision, with referee John Moss and linesman Eddie Smart unsure whether Reds defender Dejan Lovren had managed a touch on the ball played into Kane (in an offside position) - who was then fouled in the box.

Linesman: "If he (Liverpool player) has not touched the ball he (Kane) is offside"



Eriksen: "He did touch the ball"



Here's the transcript, as per the Times:

Smart: “All I need to know is, did Lovren touch the ball?”

Moss: “I don’t know.”

Smart: “If he’s not touched the ball, it is offside, so you’re chalking off the penalty. It has to be offside if Lovren has not touched the ball.”

Christian Eriksen: “He did touch the ball.”

Emre Can: “He didn’t touch the ball.”

Moss: “Just talk to me again.”

Smart: “You know what I’m asking; I need to clarify, has Lovren touched the ball? If he has, it’s a deliberate action and, therefore, it’s a penalty. If he has not, it is offside.”

Moss: “I have no idea whether Lovren touched the ball to be honest with you. Martin, have you got anything from TV? I’m giving the penalty.”