Sean Dyche Likens Man City Keeper Ederson to Barcelona Legend Following Performance at Burnley

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has made a brilliant claim about Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes following his performance against the Clarets on Sunday; claiming that the Citizens stopper is like Barcelona great Ronald Koeman.

Man City were held to a 1-1 draw against Dyche's Burnley - testament to just how far the Lancashire outfit have come in the last few seasons under their manager's reign. 

But despite a fantastic performance from his own team, there was one opposing player in particular that stood out during the match: City keeper Ederson.

“He is the calmest keeper I have seen,” said the Clarets boss, via Manchester Evening News. “It is like having Ronald Koeman in goal. He defuses the game.

“He made two good saves – it was a fantastic save from Aaron Lennon because he hit it so clean.”

Koeman, the recently departed Everton manager, was always known for his calmness on the ball - a trait that served him well during his playing days at Barcelona. However, for those of you unaware, it's probably important to note that the Dutchman was a centre-back...not a goalkeeper.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Still, it's a fantastic compliment from Dyche.

The hard earned draw that Burnley managed leaves them still in 7th place - nine points away from Arsenal in 6th. The Clarets have spent the season playing well beyond expectations, and very much deserve their spot in the top half of the Premier League table.

With that said, Burnley are now without a win in nine games - their last victory coming as a 1-0 win over Stoke before Christmas.

