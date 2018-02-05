Spurs Boss Pochettino Lavishes Praise on Team Claiming They 'Showed Character' After Pulsating Draw

Tottenham Hotspur manager was pleased with the character his side showed to dig deep until the last minute and earn themselves a 2-2 draw away at Anfield.

“It was an amazing game and I think we played so well,” said Pochettino.

“It was unbelievable in the way we showed such character because when we conceded the second goal it was tough, right at the end of the game, yet we had the belief to keep going until the end.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“We were unlucky to concede a goal in the first action in the first few minutes and it was difficult to react against a team like Liverpool who love to play on the counter-attack. We were fantastic and I congratulate the players.”

An inspired decision to introduce Victor Wanyama as a second-half substitute paid dividends for the Argentinian, with Wanyama scoring a 'Goal of the Season' contender to bring the scores level at 1-1.

“What a goal!" exclaimed Pochettino. "It was an amazing goal and that helped us to believe and the team to achieve the result we wanted. It’s good for his confidence and belief. I’m very happy for him.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Another one of his players who earned praise was Harry Kane, whose last minute penalty was his 100th Premier League.

"He’s a great striker and a great personality and I’m so happy for him, 100 Premier League goals. I congratulate him again, an amazing job."

Pochettino was seen in conversation with the officials after the final whistle, but what did he say to him?

"I congratulated the referee. To show that sort of character. It was difficult to know at the time if they were right, but in the dressing room I confirmed that they were right in every single decision.

Pochettino says referee/assistant got it right with penalty decision and Harry Kane proved he has ‘big, big balls’. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 4, 2018

"Sometimes we complain about them - I don't - as I decided a long time ago to stop complaining. It's important to recognise when they are right because it's a very difficult job for them.

"If Dejan Lovren doesn't touch the ball, he's offside, but it's clear that he touched the ball, so he's onside. The second one is a clear foul by Virgil van Dijk - it's an amazing decision as the referee and the assistant are so focused. I have to congratulate them as it's a very difficult decision."