Swedish Side Malmo Have Player Arrested Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of 15-Year-Old Girl

A football player for the Swedish side Malmö FF was arrested on Friday by local police following a court order and is suspected of five counts of rape against a 15-year-old girl.

The alleged incidents are said to date back to 2016 and the player could face three years in jail if found guilty.

"During Friday the criminal suspect was arrested," the club said on their website, as quoted by the Sun. "We are looking very seriously into the accusations that are being made, and the player is still off."

Malmö FF are a side well known across Europe and are the most successful team in the history of the Swedish Allsvenskan, winning 23 league titles.

The Allsvenskan is currently only ranked 22nd out of all European leagues in UEFA's latest rankings but still have representation in European competitions this season, with Östersunds FK set to face Arsenal in the first knockout stage of the Europa League.

Östersunds, who are managed by 42-year-old Graham Potter, came through their tough Europa League group with flying colours.

The Swedish side beat German outfit Hertha BSC and Ukranian side Zorya Luhansk to progress into the knockout stages of the competition, finishing level on points with Athletic Bilbao.