Terry Venables Believes Harry Kane Can Form Formidable England Partnership With Fellow PL Striker

It was once again Harry Kane who saved the day for Tottenham Hotspur after his injury time penalty salvaged a point for Spurs in their thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

After missing from the spot earlier in the match, Kane stepped up for a second time and this time converted the penalty which would deny Liverpool and late and dramatic win at Anfield. In doing so, Kane netted his 100th Premier League goal. He has reached that milestone in just 141 matches, the second quickest in the division's history.

Writing for his column for the Daily Mail, former England manager Terry Venables said that the Spurs striker reminds him of the great English forwards of the past:

5 - Following Harry Kane's 100th Premier League goal yesterday, here's info on the five quickest players to hit the landmark in the competition. Graphic. #Kane100 pic.twitter.com/74QVNL62HQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2018

"When I watch him I think of Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham," said Venables. "There is a bit of both in the way he plays. He can come short and play deeper or he can play as the centre forward."

Kane's goal at Anfield was his 22nd of the season in the Premier Leauge. The 24-year-old also has 31 goals in all competitions this season. Venables believes that Kane could thrive even more with a particular striker lining up alongside him.

"Harry could play well with Jamie Vardy up there for England. They can be absolutely lethal together. With Jamie’s pace, England could play Harry deeper. That way, you make the most of Jamie’s quick reactions and it might create space for the Tottenham striker."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Harry Kane Sends Personal Message to Liverpool Following Controversy-Filled Game at Anfield)





Venables believes that a partnership of Leicester's Vardy and Spurs' Kane could dovetail for England as they head towards the World Cup in Russia in the summer: "When I was England manager, I played Alan and Teddy together at Euro 96 when we beat Holland 4-1. Shearer scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament and Sheringham netted twice, too."





England reached the semi-finals of Euro '96 with the partnership of Shearer and Sheringham up top. Could the duo of Vardy and Kane produce a similar level of success this summer?

"I hope Harry gets to play in an England team who can create their own memories," Venables added."