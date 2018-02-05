Vicente Guaita Will Become a Palace Player in July But Speroni Injury Limits Keeper Options

Despite it being a priority for Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson, the Eagles missed out on adding a third goalkeeper to their playing squad at Selhurst Park during the winter transfer window. The club were unable to agree a deal with Getafe to sign Vicente Guaita in January, or with Brondby to sign Frederik Ronnow on deadline day.

Reported by the Croydon Advertiser, club owner and chairman Steve Parish confirmed that Guaita will become a member of Hodgson's squad in July after signing a pre-contract agreement after they had fought off competition for his signature.

However, Palace are now sweating on the fitness of veteran Julian Speroni after he twisted a knee in training they could just be left with Welsh international, Wayne Hennessey as the only fit senior goalkeeper at the club.

Former Peterborough United goalkeeper Dion Curtis-Henry was on the bench for the Premier League game with Newcastle United on Sunday, as the two sides played out a tightly-contested 1-1 draw. The young, Suffolk stopper could find himself involved in the match-day squad again, depending on the outcome of Speroni's scan.

Disappointing to concede late on and draw when we had the chances to put the game to bed, but that’s football, good to be back playing again🙌🏽⚽️🔴🔵 @CPFC pic.twitter.com/b4jsISPGWu — Dion-Curtis Henry (@dionhenry97) January 8, 2018

Hodgson explained about the current situation: "Everybody knows what we tried to do in the transfer window, it is going over old ground.

"We wanted things but we didn't get them, so there is no point ruing decisions. We tried hard to get the goalkeeper we wanted, but we weren't able to."

Naturally, Speroni's injury puts the club in a precarious position. Hodgson would be reluctant to risk a young goalkeeper, with limited professional experience, in the cauldron of Premier League football especially as Palace are fighting to avoid relegation. The former England manager will be hoping that Speroni's scan results show that the injury and his absence is not too long term.