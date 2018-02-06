Adam Lallana Will Not Face First Team Ban Following Dismissal During Liverpool U23s Clash

Adam Lallana will not face a ban from Liverpool first team action following his red card for the club's under 23 team, according to Sky Sports.

Lallana received a 63rd minute red card after a clash with Tottenham U23s captain George Marsh.





The midfielder was stepping up his recovery from injury by taking part in the match in Premier League 2, when he was involved in an aerial challenge with Marsh, which seemed inconspicuous. However, Lallana reacted by grabbing his opponent around the neck, and was shown a straight red by the official.

Adam Lallana channeling your 8 year old little brother after you beat him on FIFA 2002 tonight for Liverpool's U23s....pic.twitter.com/GLaf0YDaTX — 90min (@90min_Football) February 5, 2018

However, as the dismissal happened in a Premier League 2 game, any retrospective action, including suspension, will be confined to that competition - meaning that Lallana will be free to play in first team games for Liverpool.

Fellow first team Liverpool player Danny Ings came to Marsh's rescue, when Lallana lost his head, and the striker dragged his teammate away from the 19-year-old.

The Reds ultimately lost the game 1-0, and were reduced to nine men, when George Johnson also seen red in the 87th minute.

Lallana returned to full training last week, following a groin injury, which has kept him out for the last three matches, and has only managed two starts for the Reds so far this season due to a thigh injury that he picked up in pre-season that ruled him out until November.

The suspension from U23 matches that Lallana has picked up could hamper his recovery, as he is searching for full match fitness to kick start his season.