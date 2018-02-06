Agent Claims Arsenal Are Interested in Signing Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani

While Arsene Wenger didn't make any signings to address Arsenal's defensive frailties in January, the French coach was rumoured to be interested in signing Juventus' young star Daniele Rugani.

The Italian international has found his opportunities at the Allianz stadium limited this season after only making eleven appearances for the Bianconeri and failing to consistently dislodge members of Massimiliano Allegri's formidable defensive unit of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Rugani's agent Davide Torchia spoke to Radio Sportiva (reported via Sportslens) “Daniele’s doing well – I’m happy for him.

“Arsenal? They didn’t launch any assaults for him. They expressed a liking for him, but we have respect for Juventus.”





Rugani's background has always been around the Italian game as he grew up playing his youth football for Empoli, joining the club as a six-year-old. As his career progressed he moved to Juventus initially on loan in 2012 and was registered with the club’s youth squad where he was a regular starter in the side that won the Coppa Italia Primavera.

💬 | Daniele Rugani's agent has confirmed that Arsenal have previously expressed an interest in signing him. https://t.co/ppjFNzWGcG | #AFC pic.twitter.com/HZ2tOIjKza — Read Arsenal (@ReadArsenalFC) February 5, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Arsenal to Use Former Barcelona Executive to Clinch World Record Petr Cech Replacement)

Eventually, Rugani was purchased by La Vecchia Signora in July 2013 in a co-ownership deal for €500,000 and then he was immediately sent back to Empoli on a season-long loan deal for their Serie B campaign.





The centre-back played a key role as the Azzurri finished the season as runners up, achieving automatic promotion to Serie A alongside champions Palermo.

The ball playing defender remained with Empoli for the following season, but Juventus bought out the remaining half of his registration rights in February 2015 for an additional €3.5 million.

Rugani returned to Juventus that summer and has since gone on to make a total of 56 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Arsenal would be purchasing a player with considerable potential as he has represented Italy at various youth levels since 2010 and made his senior international debut in 2016 in the friendly

3-1 defeat to France.