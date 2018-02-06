Amanda Staveley Yet to Revisit Newcastle Takeover Bid From Mike Ashley in 2018

Amanda Staveley of the PCP Capital Partners has yet to revisit the possibility of a Newcastle United takeover in 2018, according to the Telegraph.



In October Mike Ashley announced that the club was officially up for sale, with the intention of reviving the club and bringing an end to tumultuous times at St. James' Park.

CLASS: @NUFC fans with this message about owner Mike Ashley at St. James’ Park. ⚪️⚫️👏 pic.twitter.com/CnNDR1b3x6 — SPORF (@Sporf) January 31, 2018

Staveley initially stepped forward as a likely candidate and made three bids for the takeover, but fell short of Ashley's £300m asking price as all progress halted in December. It's now claimed that Staveley hasn't been in contact with Ashley in 2018, suggesting any potential deal may be finished.

Toon supporters have been desperate for Ashley to leave the club for years, having seen two relegations from the Premier League and a severe lack of investment in the squad under his reign.

The breakdown in negotiations between the two parties meant that Rafa Benitez was severely restricted in January pursuits and couldn't bring anyone in on a permanent basis - securing Kenedy, Islam Slimani and Martin Dubravka on loan until the end of the season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in - Rafa Benitez Reveals Islam Slimani Has a 'Chance' of Starting Against Manchester United on Sunday)





Another implication of Ashley's stay could be the departure of Benitez from St. James' Park as the Spaniard is becoming increasingly frustrated with the club's transfer policy, and that would surely be the final straw for Newcastle fans.