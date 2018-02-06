Arsenal Keeper Petr Cech a Doubt for North London Derby at Wembley With Calf Injury

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is expected to miss his side's clash with Tottenham on Saturday after picking up a calf injury in The Gunners' win over Everton last weekend, IBT reports. Cech had to be substituted in the second half after a collision with Everton striker Oumar Niasse.

The former Chelsea keeper has been Arsene Wenger's number one choice in goal since he made the move across London in 2015, and the French manager has continued to select Cech, despite a recent drop in form.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Cech most recently came under criticism after he was at error for Swansea's second goal in Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the Liberty Stadium. However, Wenger still opted to stick with the 35-year-old for his side's game against the Toffees.

It looks like the Arsenal boss will be forced into a change for The Gunners' trip to Wembley as his Czech Republican stopper is unlikely to recover in time from injury, according to the Telegraph.

David Ospina took Cech's place when he was forced off against Everton, and the 29-year-old looks likely to start the North London Derby at Wembley. This will mark only his second Premier League appearance this season as Wenger has preferred him to be used in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

In further team news for Arsenal - defender Nacho Monreal is likely to return after being substituted at half-time against the Toffees due to illness, the Telegraph reports.