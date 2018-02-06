Arsenal Open Contract Talks With Aaron Ramsey Amid Reports of Interest From La Liga

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Arsenal have opened contract talks with Aaron Ramsey in the hope of securing the Welshman's long-term future, the Daily Star have reported.

The midfielder has only 18 months remaining on his current deal at the Emirates and boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly determined to keep him.

The Gunners are hopeful of avoiding a repeat of the Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil sagas, which led to the exit of the former and a lucrative new deal for the latter.

Ramsey, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Everton, is considered an important part of Arsenal's plans.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries this season - recently missing six games with a hamstring problem - but has performed well when in the side.

Arsenal have recently handed out significant salaries to new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ramsey will likely be deemed worthy of parity with the newcomers, particularly given suggestions of interest from elsewhere.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Mirror have reported that Spanish clubs have expressed an interest in signing the former Cardiff playmaker.

Ramsey has scored six goals and provided six assists this campaign, and could view this as his best opportunity to leave Arsenal after a decade in North London.

Contract talks are also reportedly underway with midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 26-year-old has made clear his intention to stay, but Arsenal are demanding he accept a wage cut on a new deal.

