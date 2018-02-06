Barnsley's Paul Heckingbottom Set to Become Leeds Boss After Thomas Christiansen Sacking

Leeds United appear to be on the cusp of appointing Paul Heckingbottom as their new manager following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen.

The Barnsley gaffer is due to take up the reins at Elland Road, according to the Telegraph, as the Whites look to install Heckingbottom as quickly as possible.

The 40-year-old only penned a new deal with Barnsley last Friday due to the sterling work he was carrying out in Yorkshire, but a release clause fee - thought to be around £500,000 - was inserted into his contract extension and Leeds have chosen to activate it immediately.

Leeds sacked Christiansen on Monday with the Championship club sat in 10th position in the standings with 44 points - seven points off six-placed Bristol City - as they look to end their exile from the Premier League.

The Dane was relieved from his duties after a run of form that saw Barnsley's fellow Yorkshire outfit pick up just two points from seven matches from 30 December onwards.

It wasn't the first inconsistent period of form that United had endured this term, and Leeds will now hope that the swift appointment of Heckingbottom can be the catalyst for a resurgence.

If it’s Paul Heckingbottom for Leeds, that does have the look of a promising appointment. He’s a bright, young manager who’s served a good apprenticeship at Championship level. I’d imagine Barnsley fans are raging though? Just signed a new deal there.. — Bryn (@BrynLaw) February 5, 2018

Ex-defender Heckingbottom has been praised for the work he has carried out with the Tykes since his initial stint as interim boss back in February 2016.

The Royston-born manager steered Barnsley to promotion from League One during the 2015/16 campaign and also secured a Football League Trophy with a 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the same season.

Understand Marco Silva was among names considered at Leeds but it is thought he does not want to drop into Championship. Barnsley's Paul Heckingbottom has been mentioned. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 5, 2018

Heckingbottom penned a one-year rolling contract following that successful stint as caretaker and, despite having to sell a number of key players including Alfie Mawson and Conor Hourihane, led Barnsley to an eighth-placed finish the following term.

Barnsley are currently embroiled in a relegation battle this season but Heckingbottom's stock hasn't taken a massive hit, and Leeds hope to install him as soon as possible.

Heckingbottom was thought to have been at the club's training ground on Monday night to thrash out terms over his deal, and could be unveiled by Leeds at some point on Tuesday.