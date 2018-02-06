Claude Puel Watching Alassane Plea as Leicester Consider Making a Move for the Lyon Striker

Leicester City manager Claude Puel is keeping a close eye on Lyon striker Alassane Plea, according to reports.





The Frenchman was reportedly interested in the striker when he was Southampton boss last season, and now according to French newspaper L'Equipe (via SportsWitness), he has renewed interest in bringing Plea to the Premier League.

14 🔥 A post shared by Alassane Plea 14 (@alasplea) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:33am PST

The 24-year-old has five goals and four assists in 21 Ligue 1 appearance so far this season, and played under Foxes boss Puel between 2014 and 2016.





Leicester have had recent success when buying from the French leagues, with N'golo Kante - who is now at Chelsea, Riyad Mahrez, Anthony Knockaert - now at Brighton, and new signing Fousseni Diabate all coming from across the channel.

Fousseni Diabaté scored two goals, recorded an assist and was awarded man of the match on his debut.



Have Leicester found another gem from the French leagues? pic.twitter.com/d2tzUaG4Ha — bet365 (@bet365) January 27, 2018

Puel joined the midlands club in October, and has helped to guide the team from 14th in the table up to 8th place.





The L'Equipe report claims that Claude Puel continues to watch Plea, although it is unclear if Leicester are formulating a bid for the striker.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Leicester have let three strikers out on loan during the January Transfer window, with Leonardo Ulloa joining Brighton, Islam Slimani joining Newcastle and Ahmed Musa joining CSKA Moscow. And Puel has previously talked about the array of strikers at his disposal at Belvoir Drive.





"I repeat, that since the beginning, that we have a lot of strikers. We need to make a good balance for the team, to give game time for all the players." He told Sky Sports during the window.

🔴⚫️ @alasplea #FCMOGCN #ForzaNissa A post shared by OGC Nice (@ogcnice) on Jan 27, 2018 at 12:23pm PST

Although a move for Plea may still be possible if Leicester decide to cash in on some of their attacking options in the summer.