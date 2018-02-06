Defiant Antonio Conte Rejects Notion That 'Restless' Players Could Decide His Fate at the Bridge

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he is unconcerned by speculation that some of his players are unsettled under his regime and could push to get him the sack.

The Italian watched on on Monday night as the Blues fell to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford - their second drubbing in the space of a week after losing 3-0 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

He is now under serious pressure to remain at the helm and after the game, the notion of player unrest was put to him - something that has contributed to the sacking of previous managers at the club in the Roman Abramovich era - and whether that could play a part in his immediate future.

He said, as quoted by Goal: It is very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts. I hope tonight you understand me, I am not worried about my job. I work every day and give 100 per cent. I am not worried.

"Every day and every press conference I am asked, but no. Tomorrow is another day. My soul is clear and I go to sleep without the problem that maybe I could do this. I try to do everything. If this problem becomes of the club it is okay. Life goes on.

"Do you think that a club can decide to sack a coach if there is not the support of the players? I think only here, only here, you think this. You think that the players have this power? Yes? This is wrong. This is wrong. If this happens, okay."

"My task is to work with these players and to have honest players and they work with commitment."

The awful loss at Vicarage Road was Conte's sixth time tasting defeat in the Premier League this season and the former Juventus manager - should he remain in charge - has a real battle on his hands to qualify the club for next season's Champions League.

