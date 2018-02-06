Ex-Barça Boss Luis Enrique Lined Up as New Chelsea Boss as Exit Door Beckons for Antonio Conte

Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is believed to be 'one step away' from the Chelsea job, with Antonio Conte's future on the line.

The Italian, who has been under pressure at Stamford Bridge for most of the season, saw things take a shocking turn as his Blues slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday evening. His tenure as boss could soon be over, and just about everyone has tipped him to leave in the coming days.

70.3% - Antonio Conte has the joint-best win rate of any manager in Premier League history (min 5 games), level with Pep Guardiola. Tension. pic.twitter.com/AxhxPCE5kw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 6, 2018

Enrique, who stepped down from his post at Barcelona, is thought to be on the brink of taking over affairs at the helm of the London side, and according to Spanish source Sport, the 47-year-old is a meeting away from landing the job, with the Blues' hierarchy set to hold discussions over Conte's future on Tuesday.

Conte, though, is apparently not worried about losing his job.

"No, I'm not worried. I'm not worried about my job," he said following Monday's capitulation. "I work every day, and I give 120 per cent. Okay? If this is enough, it's okay.

"Otherwise, the club can take a different decision. But I'm not worried. Tomorrow is another day. I can be the Chelsea coach or not. Which is the problem? My soul is clear.

"I go to sleep without a problem that maybe, maybe, I could do this or that. I try to do everything. If it's not good, the club can make a different decision. Life goes on."

Enrique, meanwhile, drew up a remarkable record at Barcelona, incredibly winning nine trophies in his three seasons as coach, including two league titles and the Champions League.