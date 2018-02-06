Inter Boss Spalletti Reveals Why Club's Owners Are Reluctant to Spend Big

Luciano Spalletti has fired a thinly veiled barb at Inter Milan's owners over their perceived desire to 'not spend' a penny as he looks to end Juventus' dominance of Serie A.

The former Roma boss was quoted by Football Italia has he explained why it may be difficult to end I Bianconeri's five consecutive seasons of lifting the Italian top flight title as he seemingly urged the club's owners to open their cheque book.

I Nerazzurri have fallen away in recent times after sitting top of the standings earlier in the campaign, with Inter now sitting three places and 15 points behind league leaders Napoli and one place and 14 points off second-placed Juve.

It has led Spalletti to call on his side's Chinese billionaire owners to start spending big in the hope of reeling in his team's title rivals and end Inter's eight-year wait for a league trophy.

He said: “Of course there was a chance to win, go tell that to the players. The club do not want to spend and the environment is always one step away from madness, like Roma.

“You’re always on the edge of balance, sometimes there’s a depressed atmosphere.

“Can Inter win something? You didn’t understand anything and they don’t even understand it here in Milan: with this Juve, which has two teams, you won’t win a bean!”

Inter have splashed some cash this summer with the £22m, £20m and £18m arrivals of Matias Veccino, Milan Skriniar and Dalbert from Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Nice respectively.

Their spending does, however, pale in comparison to other sides in and around them this term and Spalletti was reduced to looking to bring players in on loan during the January transfer window as the money appeared to dry up.

Barcelona misfit Rafinha was brought in on a six-month loan with the option to buy him for £35m last month while another attempt to bring in Ramires from the Far East fell short.

Inter's owners have tightened the purse strings as they look to stay in line with UEFA's financial fair play rules in the event that they qualify for next season's Champions League, and it is this that is thought to be behind their reluctance to fork out too much in the way of transfer fees.

