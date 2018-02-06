Inter Boss Spalletti Reveals Why Club's Owners Are Reluctant to Spend Big

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Luciano Spalletti has fired a thinly veiled barb at Inter Milan's owners over their perceived desire to 'not spend' a penny as he looks to end Juventus' dominance of Serie A.

The former Roma boss was quoted by Football Italia has he explained why it may be difficult to end I Bianconeri's five consecutive seasons of lifting the Italian top flight title as he seemingly urged the club's owners to open their cheque book.

I Nerazzurri have fallen away in recent times after sitting top of the standings earlier in the campaign, with Inter now sitting three places and 15 points behind league leaders Napoli and one place and 14 points off second-placed Juve.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

It has led Spalletti to call on his side's Chinese billionaire owners to start spending big in the hope of reeling in his team's title rivals and end Inter's eight-year wait for a league trophy.

He said: “Of course there was a chance to win, go tell that to the players. The club do not want to spend and the environment is always one step away from madness, like Roma.

“You’re always on the edge of balance, sometimes there’s a depressed atmosphere.

(You may also be interested in Report Claims Man Utd Target Ivan Perisic Could Be Tempted by Lure of Champions League Football)

“Can Inter win something? You didn’t understand anything and they don’t even understand it here in Milan: with this Juve, which has two teams, you won’t win a bean!”

Inter have splashed some cash this summer with the £22m, £20m and £18m arrivals of Matias Veccino, Milan Skriniar and Dalbert from Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Nice respectively.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Their spending does, however, pale in comparison to other sides in and around them this term and Spalletti was reduced to looking to bring players in on loan during the January transfer window as the money appeared to dry up.

Barcelona misfit Rafinha was brought in on a six-month loan with the option to buy him for £35m last month while another attempt to bring in Ramires from the Far East fell short.

Inter's owners have tightened the purse strings as they look to stay in line with UEFA's financial fair play rules in the event that they qualify for next season's Champions League, and it is this that is thought to be behind their reluctance to fork out too much in the way of transfer fees.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters