Italian Rivals Inter & AC Milan Agree to Invest in San Siro Renovation

One of Italy's most iconic football venues is set to undergo renovation, with Inter and AC Milan agreeing a deal that will see both clubs pump funds into the redevelopment of the San Siro.

The two sides have been sharing the grounds since 1947 after Inter left the Arena Civica to join their rivals under the same roof, and are poised to pursue a joint venture that should be mutually beneficial.

According to Calciomercato, officials from both clubs met with Milan's (the City) leaders and came to a unanimous decision regarding the way forward for the intended changes.

The meeting, which was held in the Palazzo Marino, was a very fruitful one. And the parties also decided to meet every month until the summer, with the aim of laying the proverbial foundation.

A statement on Calciomercato's website reads: "OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION - In an atmosphere of full cooperation, this morning Palazzo Marino met the representatives of the Administration and the leaders of Milan and Inter, who are starting their journey towards the future structure of San Siro.

"Regarding the convention of the stadium will be restored the previous conditions related to the organization of the UEFA Champions League final of 2016.

"It was also decided to start a series of meetings on a monthly basis from here to the summer, always between Administration, Milan and Inter, in order to share and develop a common path for the renovation of the stadium."

So after several months of strained negotiations, it appears that the San Siro will be undergoing remedial works that could see it rival other modern, state-of-the-art football grounds in time to come.