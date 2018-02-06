Leader Wayne Rooney Reveals What He Told Everton Teammates at Half Time During Arsenal Mauling

Wayne Rooney has revealed he lambasted his underperforming teammates during half-time as they found themselves 3-0 down to a rampant Arsenal.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey, Laurent Koscielny and new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the Gunners faithful purring at the interval - but the Toffees were utterly shambolic.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Captain Rooney, appearing on Monday Night Football for the Watford-Chelsea game, has now shared details about what went down in the dressing room, revealing he laid into the starting XI.

As quoted by HITC: "I said at half-time to the lads that I was embarrassed sat on the bench because the performance was not good enough for what we want and how we can play.

"We have to go out and show some pride and just try and win the second half, we knew the game was over. We had to try show some pride and I thought we done that in the second half.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"It’s something I naturally do. It’s something I’m comfortable doing. I like to think I know the right things to say in certain situations and I was just trying to help."

Rooney was powerless to prevent the onslaught in the first half, as the former Manchester United striker was left on the bench by Sam Allardyce.

Arsenal went on to score two more via Ramsey to complete his first hat-trick for the north Londoners to see the game finish 5-1 at the Emirates.

It was a big win for Arsenal, whose fans are keen to see a turnaround inspired by new acquisitions Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan from here on in. Both were impressive against Everton, with the Armenian recording three assists in the game.

