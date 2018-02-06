Man Utd & Liverpool Defensive Target Set to Extend Stay With Lazio After Agreeing New Deal

Manchester United and Liverpool look to have lost out in their bid to lure Stefan de Vrij to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old Dutch defender has been a target for the English rivals for some time now, and it was expected that they would make a run at him in the summer. 

However, Mediaset Premium (via Goal) are reporting that the player has agreed to extend his stay at Lazio.

While a contract extension has been agreed upon, the player's agency stands in the way and there's still a bit of red tape. 

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare recently revealed as much, also steering clear from a confirmation, given the mild uncertainty regarding the player and his new deal.

“I prefer not to talk about this tonight, there will be a communiqué soon to that effect,” he said.


“It’s more in than out though. There is complete agreement with the player, the problem is with his agency but these are bureaucratic matters. It’s a never-ending story but we’ll decide soon.”

De Vrij, though, could still leave the club in the summer if he so desires, with reports in Italy claiming that a low release clause will be added to his new deal, leaving him free to make an exit if another club triggers it.

Liverpool already signed Virgil van Dijk during the summer and could pass up on the chance if there is one. United, alternatively, could have a deeper interest in signing the player at the end of the season.

