Marcus Rashford's Muscle Injury to Be Assessed by Man Utd Ahead of Sunday Trip to Newcastle

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford will be assessed this week after suffering a minor muscle injury in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Huddersfield, and is at risk of missing the weekend trip to Newcastle.

Rashford replaced Juan Mata in the 71st minute in the win at Old Trafford but felt a strain at the top of his leg during the 20 minute cameo, although the England star did manage to finish the game. 

According to ESPN, the forward is set to be monitored in the coming days before a decision is made on whether to include him in the squad for Sunday's trip to St James' Park, although Red Devils staff are said to be hopeful and Rashford is expected to be passed fit for the game. 

The England star, who came through United's academy ranks, has featured in each of Jose Mourinho's matchday squads this season, and the 20-year-old has rewarded his manager with four goals and five assists. 

While there is good news regarding Rashford's injury, Manchester United will once again be without Eric Bailly, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini. 

Belgium midfielder Fellaini suffered a serious knee injury in the defeat to Tottenham and has consequently been ruled out for two months, Mourinho revealed on Saturday: "He [Fellaini] had surgery this morning," the Portuguese tactician was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News


"I don't want to be very specific, I would prefer the doctor to give some information officially that we can put in our website but is not the end of the season, not at all, is a small intervention in his external meniscus and I want to believe by the end of March he can be back."

Regarding Bailly and Ibrahimovic, Mourinho added: "They are working on the pitch but not yet with us as a group so they are not very close to a return. I want to believe that by Champions League time, around the end of the month, they will be back."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters