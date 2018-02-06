Mo Salah Surpasses Alan Shearer to Set Another Record in His Debut Premier League Season

Mo Salah overtook Andy Cole, Alan Shearer and Dwight Yorke on Sunday to become the player who has been involved in the most Premier League goals in their first 25 top-flight appearances for their club.

The Egyptian hit Liverpool's two goals in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, taking his tally to 28 goals and assists so far this season, surpassing the total set by Cole, Shearer and Yorke.

Mohamed Salah has scored 21 goals in just 25 #PL matches; the fewest appearances of any @LFC player to reach 20 goals in the competition pic.twitter.com/5JJw8Ghwhw — Premier League (@premierleague) February 5, 2018

But, that wasn't the only record that the striker broke during the game. His first goal was his 20th in the Premier League this season, meaning that he is the fastest Liverpool player to reach the target, ahead of the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Fernando Torres who took 27 games to achieve the feat.

The 25-year-old has already beaten his total tally of goals for his last two seasons. He found the target 15 times for Roma in Serie A last season, and registered 14 goals for the Italian club in the 2015/2016 season.

Liverpool secured the services of Salah in the summer for £34m, and it is proving to be a shrewd bit of business by the Anfield outfit.

Salah has previously played in the Premier League, with current champions Chelsea, but his first spell in England wasn't as fruitful, as he only made 13 Premier League appearances for the London club, registering just two goals.

Liverpool's top-scorer is now chasing the record for the most Premier League goals in their first full season as a Liverpool player. That current record stands at 24, and is held by Fernando Torres.