Newcastle's Veteran Midfielder Mohamed Diame Reveals Secret Behind Recent Return to Form

Newcastle's midfield enforcer Mohamed Diame has undergone a recent resurgence after signing from Hull City in 2016.

The 30-year-old retired from international duties with Senegal in March of last year so he could focus on reviving his club career, and it seems to be paying dividends with his performances having elevated significantly over the last two months.

When asked what had changed, Diame revealed (quotes via Shields Gazette): "Just the work. I’ve been working hard to get back to the player I want to be. That’s it, just the work... Of course it’s what I want to do and what I have to do."

"If Newcastle signed me, it was to have this kind of performance, so it’s important to show I can stay at this level or give more."



Diame latched onto a corner - from Chelsea loanee Kenedy - to give the Magpies a first-half lead at Selhurst Park, before Crystal Palace equalised in the second half through a controversial Luka Milivojevic penalty.

"It’s always great to score goals, so yes, it’s a great feeling," said Diame - who scored six goals in all competitions last season.

"If I have to be honest, it’s a fair result, because I think in the second half they could’ve won this game. I think it’s a fair result.

"Recently, we have had a lot of similar games that we are winning then after we draw at the end.



"It’s all about focus, staying together and keeping the shape of the team. It’s hard. It’s going to be difficult to learn, but we know that. We have to keep going."