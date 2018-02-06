PHOTOS: Burnley Produce Incredible Social Media Banter Following Hilarious Saving Private Silva Gif

The Burnley social accounts manager has been at it again, following the aftermath of the Clarets' hard-fought 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday.

Sean Dyche's side capitalised on some wastefulness from the Premier League leaders to ensure the spoils were shared at Turf Moor - and a rather comical image emerged from the game afterwards.

Highlight of the game for me was Ben Mee literally catching Bernardo Silva pic.twitter.com/kvJ8Mrvv9C — Dal (@KieranDAL_) February 3, 2018

At one point in the game, Burnley defender Ben Mee came up against Bernardo Silva in a 1v1 scenario, and the hilarious image doing the rounds on social media shows the centre-half literally catching Silva in mid-air, preventing him from hitting the ground hard.



All kinds of captions have been attributed to the picture from other users of the site, but arguably the finest piece of banter came from the handler of Burnley's Twitter account, who in the days after, produced a mock up advert for Saving Private Ryan featuring Mee, Bernardo, Dyche and Pep Guardiola as the stars.

They also photoshopped the pair into the recent Super Bowl, and alongside The Rock and Kurt Angle at 'Wrestlemeenia'. Outstanding.



Spielberg's been on the phone pitching this. You game @ManCity ? pic.twitter.com/r74jZ2ZVEq — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 5, 2018

Whoever is running the Clarets' accounts has previous; the individual recently made arguably one of the funniest tweets in Premier League history when doing a live blog in the reverse fixture against City.

They wrote that goalkeeper [Nick] Pope had saved from [Gabriel] Jesus, sounding off with a simply perfect 'Amen to that!'.

Burnley can certainly afford to have a laugh publicly at the moment, with Dyche having overseen a magnificent campaign so far - the team currently lie in seventh place in the Premier League and are definitely over-achieving.

