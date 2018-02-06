Referee Choice for North London Derby is Sure to Upset Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Anthony Taylor has been announced as the referee for the game between Spurs and Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday lunchtime, reports Football London.

The referee will be in charge for the North London Derby, an appointment that apparently will not please Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger.

Taylor awarded Chelsea a controversial penalty when the Blues took on Arsenal at the Emirates in January. The North London side had already conceded a controversial penalty just days earlier against West Brom. When questioned about Taylor's decision after the clash with Chelsea, Arsene Wenger was not holding back.

"Look since the start of the season, it is what we have to take. We have to take it and to fight, but we cannot influence that.

"You ask me if it's a penalty, I say it's a farcical decision. You could give 10 penalties like that per game," said Wenger.

The history between the Arsenal manager and Anthony Taylor goes back further than January this year. Things got very heated between the two of them last season in a game between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates.

Taylor was the fourth official this time, when Wenger got sent off after telling the official to "f*** off" twice and then claimed that Taylor was "dishonest to his federation".

The attack on Taylor resulted in a four-match touchline ban and a £25,000 fine for the French manager.





Despite the unsavoury encounters between the two, Arsenal do in fact have a good record when it comes to Premier League games that Taylor has taken charge of.

The referee has officiated 18 games for Arsene Wenger's side and the Gunners have only lost two of those matches, a stat Spurs will be looking to change on Saturday.

