Sergio Ramos Slams Marcelo's Role in Real Madrid's Draw to Relegation-Threatened Levante

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has criticised Marcelo after he accused the defender of being too "static" for Levante's 89th-minute equaliser.

Isco looked to have secured a much needed three points for under-fire boss Zinedine Zidane, but Levante's January signing Giampaolo Pazzini earned the 17th-placed La Liga side a point minutes from time. 

The draw leaves Los Blancos 18 points behind league leaders Barcelona, and following Real's 6th draw of the season they have now failed to register a clean sheet in their last six La Liga matches. The lack of defensive cohesion is clearly starting to anger club captain Sergio Ramos. 

Ramos, who scored the opener for Real in the first half, slammed his fellow defender Marcelo, saying, as quoted by Marca: "Marcelo, you're too static, nobody stuck their foot in."

"We're 2-1 up, this can't happen."

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

With their La Liga challenge all but over and having recently been dumped out of the Copa del Rey after losing out on away goals to Leganes, Zidane knows that his future at the club is hanging by a thread, and the former French international was left disgusted with the latest setback. 


"I'm not upset, I'm disgusted, this is hard to take", he admitted to SPORT after the game. 

"Disgusted with the result taking into account how we played in the first half."

Zidane's last hope at salvation seems to be the Champions League, where his side will face Ligue 1 side PSG in the round of 16. The French champions are currently 11 points ahead of 2nd-placed Marseilles in their respective league, and they look to be in scintillating form having topped their group ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters