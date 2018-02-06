Sergio Ramos Slams Marcelo's Role in Real Madrid's Draw to Relegation-Threatened Levante

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has criticised Marcelo after he accused the defender of being too "static" for Levante's 89th-minute equaliser.

Isco looked to have secured a much needed three points for under-fire boss Zinedine Zidane, but Levante's January signing Giampaolo Pazzini earned the 17th-placed La Liga side a point minutes from time.

The draw leaves Los Blancos 18 points behind league leaders Barcelona, and following Real's 6th draw of the season they have now failed to register a clean sheet in their last six La Liga matches. The lack of defensive cohesion is clearly starting to anger club captain Sergio Ramos.

Ramos, who scored the opener for Real in the first half, slammed his fellow defender Marcelo, saying, as quoted by Marca: "Marcelo, you're too static, nobody stuck their foot in."

"We're 2-1 up, this can't happen."

With their La Liga challenge all but over and having recently been dumped out of the Copa del Rey after losing out on away goals to Leganes, Zidane knows that his future at the club is hanging by a thread, and the former French international was left disgusted with the latest setback.





"I'm not upset, I'm disgusted, this is hard to take", he admitted to SPORT after the game.

"Disgusted with the result taking into account how we played in the first half."

Zidane's last hope at salvation seems to be the Champions League, where his side will face Ligue 1 side PSG in the round of 16. The French champions are currently 11 points ahead of 2nd-placed Marseilles in their respective league, and they look to be in scintillating form having topped their group ahead of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.