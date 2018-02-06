Southampton Midfielder Mario Lemina Picks His Favourite Goal & it's Not the Screamer vs WBA

Mario Lemina has expressed delight at bagging his maiden goal for Southampton - but doesn't believe it's the best strike he's ever registered.

The Saints midfielder scored a spectacular goal in the 3-2 away victory over West Bromwich Albion and spoke to the club's official site about the manner in which he lashed home against Alan Pardew's men.

However, despite the sensational way in which he struck the ball against the Baggies, Lemina explained why he didn't consider the goal to be the best one he's scored in his career.

The 24-year-old said: “The best goal of my career? No, I scored an even better one against the Ivory Coast for Gabon.

“But still, this was a very important one to get us off the mark. I am proud to have scored my first goal for the club.”

The triumph at the Hawthorns was Southampton's first league win since the 4-1 victory over Everton at the end of November and helped to relieve some of the pressure on Mauricio Pellegrino.

Lemina was more than pleased to end his team's winless stretch of matches as he revealed why it was imperative for he and his teammates to start racking up three points on a regular basis.

He added: “I’m very happy for the team. I know that you have to work hard to get the wins in moments like this and we got an important one. Let’s hope we can build on this momentum.

“This needs to be the standard that we set going forwards. We perhaps ought to have scored again to kill off the game quicker because they had chances and we conceded to let them back in.

“We’re pleased with the win but at 3-2 the result wasn’t as certain as it could have been.”

Lemina has made 19 appearances in all competitions since making a £15m transfer from Italian giants Juventus last August.

