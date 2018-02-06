Spurs Fans Take to Twitter Urging Club to Sign Watford Star After Manager Seen in Crowd

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Football fans love to use social media to give their clubs a nudge towards a particular player and the latest crop concerns Tottenham fans and an in-form Premier League midfielder.

Watford decimated Chelsea in their 4-1 home victory on Monday night and Abdoulaye Doucoure was one of the star men, providing an assist for two of Watford's three late goals.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino spotted in the crowd, Spurs fans have now urged the Argentine to sign the 25-year-old at the next available opportunity.

Doucoure is enjoying his standout season at Watford, and despite the club's struggles has racked up seven goals and three assists in his 25 league appearances.

Here's some of the best Tweets for the Spurs boss to ponder over:

