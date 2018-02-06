Struggling Real Madrid Handed Boost as Midfield Ace Dani Ceballos Returns to Training

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been given a much needed boost after midfield playmaker Dani Ceballos returned to training on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has been out of action for a couple of weeks after sustaining an ankle injury while preparing for Real's Copa Del Rey clash with Leganes.

According to AS, the Spanish U21 international has now returned to training, albeit alone, and completed a light fitness workout, which included ball work. The central midfielder is set to step up his recovery over the remainder of the week, with the intention of Ceballos taking his place in the matchday squad against Real Sociedad on Saturday.

(You may also be interested in PSG Academy Director Believes Neymar Will Not Make Controversial Move to Real Madrid)

News of his return to action will be warmly greeted by Los Blancos bosses, with Zinedine Zidane under ever-increasing pressure after Saturday's 2-2 draw with Levante.

The €18m signing from Real Betis signed a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu when he arrived in the summer, but has been a peripheral figure so far this season. He has only appeared in six La Liga games, despite notching a brace on his first start back in September during a 2-1 win over Deportivo.





His opportunity in the side may come sooner rather than later though, with Zidane's men under severe scrutiny after a poor run of results.

The reigning La Liga and Champions League holders are an astonishing 19 points off the pace set by rivals Barcelona, with an embarrassing defeat to Leganes in the Copa Del Rey also on this season's list of moments to forget.